Kirkwood Community College announce new president

She was chancellor and president at the Iowa Valley Community College District, including Ellsworth Community College and Marshalltown Community College
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dr. Kristie Fisher has been named Kirkwood Community College’s newest president.

The decision comes after the search committee narrowed the field down to three finalists who were interviewed on campus in May. Fisher will be the sixth President in the college’s history.

The announcement was made after Kirkwood’s current president Dr. Sundberg stated last year she would step down. Sundberg was the first female to hold the role in the college’s history. She had been the president since 2018.

Fisher earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Iowa and received a doctorate from Iowa State University. Most recently she was chancellor and president at the Iowa Valley Community College District, including Ellsworth Community College and Marshalltown Community College.

