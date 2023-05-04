Iowa State football player charged with sexual abuse

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - A linebacker from Iowa State is facing charges after reportedly injuring a woman and sexually assaulting her.

On December 3rd, 2022, 20-year-old Aiden Ralph reportedly shoved a female victim down the stairway at his residence, causing her mobility issues and a stress fracture to her spine. According to the criminal complaint, Ralph then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

He is charged with third-degree sexual abuse and first-degree domestic abuse assault.

KCCI is reporting that Ralph is suspended from all team activities indefinitely.

