Iowa State football player charged with sexual abuse

A linebacker from Iowa State is facing charges after reportedly injuring a woman and sexually assaulting her.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On December 3rd, 2022, 20-year-old Aiden Ralph reportedly shoved a female victim down the stairway at his residence, causing her mobility issues and a stress fracture to her spine. According to the criminal complaint, Ralph then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

He is charged with third-degree sexual abuse and first-degree domestic abuse assault.

KCCI is reporting that Ralph is suspended from all team activities indefinitely.

