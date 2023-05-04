Iowa City Police Dept. adds new perspective to traffic disparities study

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Doctor Ethan Rogers studies and teaches criminal justice policy and reform at the University of Iowa.

“I’m always interested in what the discussions are here in Iowa and how my research lens contribute,” said Rogers.

Iowa City is paying the University 67-thousand dollars to research traffic stops police make and if there are racial disparities. Dustin Liston, the Chief of Police in Iowa City, is excited be working on this project.

“One of the focuses is this is something that we’ve been doing for a long time and I think this is just an expansion and maybe a little bit deeper dive into the research,” said Liston.

Iowa City Police Department started collecting data on traffic stops in 1999. They continued research into racial disparities in 2006. This was a contract between the director of Master of Science in Criminal Justice Program at St. Ambrose University. Both Liston and Rogers say this new contract brings a fresh look onto the project.

“It’s an alternative set of researchers with different skill sets, different training working what the best part of a research team, so bringing a different set of expertise to the project,” said Rogers.

Research gathered so far shows that traffic stops dropped by half after the Covid-19 pandemic started in 20-20. They’re still collecting data: this is information police, city council members, and the public at large will use to evaluate traffic stops.

