Hy-Vee implements new employee discount program
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hy-Vee announced a new employee discount program.
It ended its previous discount program in February due to fraud and people abusing the program.
A company executive said more checks and balances were needed to prevent misuse of the program.
The grocery chain said it is offering a ten percent discount for groceries and food services.
Other benefits include:
- Weekly pay as a faster, more convenient way to receive a paycheck.
- Mental health assistance
- A 401(k) plan with a matching contribution.
- Holiday pay for retail employees.
- Part-time insurance with an employer contribution based on eligibility.
- Career development opportunities through Hy-Vee University.
- Tuition assistance
- Childcare assistance”
