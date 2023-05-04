Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hy-Vee implements new employee discount program

Hy-Vee announced a new employee discount program.
By KCCI
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hy-Vee announced a new employee discount program.

It ended its previous discount program in February due to fraud and people abusing the program.

A company executive said more checks and balances were needed to prevent misuse of the program.

The grocery chain said it is offering a ten percent discount for groceries and food services.

Other benefits include:

  • Weekly pay as a faster, more convenient way to receive a paycheck.
  • Mental health assistance
  • A 401(k) plan with a matching contribution.
  • Holiday pay for retail employees.
  • Part-time insurance with an employer contribution based on eligibility.
  • Career development opportunities through Hy-Vee University.
  • Tuition assistance
  • Childcare assistance”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maybanks says a new law that Governor Reynolds signed last week, should make the punishment for...
New law hopes to curb rapidly growing trend of eluding law enforcement
The team at Paws of Hope Animal Rescue said they finally rescued Kinnick, a white,...
3-legged dog missing for 246 days in Iowa City back home safely
The state of Iowa is revoking the licenses of two nurses after investigators found they were...
Iowa revokes license of two nurses involved in fake diploma scheme
Following an investigation, Marion Police have charged a teenager tied to a deadly crash, with...
Teen charged in deadly Cedar Rapids crash now facing charges for shooting in Marion
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery

Latest News

Hy-Vee announced a new employee discount program.
Hy-Vee implements new employee discount program
Organizers say the festival will include Dutch foods, performances, museum tours and, of...
Tulip Time Festival kicks off in Pella Thursday
Organizers say the festival will include Dutch foods, performances, museum tours and, of...
Tulip Time Festival kicks off in Pella Thursday
18-year-old Zawadi Christophe of Cedar Rapids was charged after driving erratically back in...
Teen charged in deadly Cedar Rapids crash now facing charges for shooting in Marion