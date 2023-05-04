Hy-Vee implements new employee discount program

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Hy-Vee announced a new employee discount program.

It ended its previous discount program in February due to fraud and people abusing the program.

A company executive said more checks and balances were needed to prevent misuse of the program.

The grocery chain said it is offering a ten percent discount for groceries and food services.

Other benefits include:

Weekly pay as a faster, more convenient way to receive a paycheck.

Mental health assistance

A 401(k) plan with a matching contribution.

Holiday pay for retail employees.

Part-time insurance with an employer contribution based on eligibility.

Career development opportunities through Hy-Vee University.

Tuition assistance

Childcare assistance”

