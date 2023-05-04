Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ellsworth man sentenced for child pornography offenses

A 26-year-old has been sentenced to federal prison for producing and distributing child...
A 26-year-old has been sentenced to federal prison for producing and distributing child pornography.(piqsels)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 26-year-old has been sentenced to federal prison for producing and distributing child pornography.

Evidence showed that between July 2019 and February 2022 Bryan Ross knowingly harassed and coerced minors on various social media platforms to take sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves to send to him. Ross also distributed visual depictions of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct to others.

He was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison. Ross must also serve an 8-year term of supervised release following the prison term. and pay $18,649 in restitution to the victims.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maybanks says a new law that Governor Reynolds signed last week, should make the punishment for...
New law hopes to curb rapidly growing trend of eluding law enforcement
The team at Paws of Hope Animal Rescue said they finally rescued Kinnick, a white,...
3-legged dog missing for 246 days in Iowa City back home safely
9-month-old child killed, woman seriously injured in Waterloo dog attack
The state of Iowa is revoking the licenses of two nurses after investigators found they were...
Iowa revokes license of two nurses involved in fake diploma scheme
Following an investigation, Marion Police have charged a teenager tied to a deadly crash, with...
Teen charged in deadly Cedar Rapids crash now facing charges for shooting in Marion

Latest News

9-month-old child killed, woman seriously injured in Waterloo dog attack
The 2020 Iowa legislative session begins Jan. 13, 2020. (RANDY DIRCKS/KCRG)
Iowa lawmakers close with private school funds, tax breaks
Lansing, Iowa bridge to Wisconsin.
Black Hawk Bridge reopens over Mississippi River
A Central City woman is facing charges for allegedly attempting to murder her father.
Central City woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at sleeping man