Ellsworth man sentenced for child pornography offenses

ELLSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 26-year-old has been sentenced to federal prison for producing and distributing child pornography.

Evidence showed that between July 2019 and February 2022 Bryan Ross knowingly harassed and coerced minors on various social media platforms to take sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves to send to him. Ross also distributed visual depictions of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct to others.

He was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison. Ross must also serve an 8-year term of supervised release following the prison term. and pay $18,649 in restitution to the victims.

