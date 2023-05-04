Show You Care
Eastern Iowa high school gymnasts prepare to compete at nationals

Two high school gymnasts from eastern Iowa are hoping to soar to new heights at upcoming National competitions.
By Scott Saville
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Two high school gymnasts are hoping to soar to new heights at upcoming National competitions.

Linn-Mar sophomore Aubrey Gilliland and Marion Junior Addie Snyder both spend 4 hours a night sharpening their routines at Twisters Gymnastics.

But all that hard work has paid off. Both Addie and Aubrey have qualified for the level 10 national championships next weekend in Oklahoma City.

Both will compete in the Floor exercise at nationals.

Aubrey and Addie want to continue their gymnastic careers in college, but even more importantly, they said the discipline the sport has taught them has really helped them in life.

Kingfisher youth lacrosse club prepares for first ever game in Cedar Rapids
City High’s Washburn among the nation’s best high school runners at Drake
Linn-Mar student the first girl in Eastern Iowa to sign Div. I hockey scholarship
Linn-Mar Senior the first Eastern Iowa girl to sign division I hockey scholarship