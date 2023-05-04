Eastern Iowa high school gymnasts prepare to compete at nationals

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Two high school gymnasts are hoping to soar to new heights at upcoming National competitions.

Linn-Mar sophomore Aubrey Gilliland and Marion Junior Addie Snyder both spend 4 hours a night sharpening their routines at Twisters Gymnastics.

But all that hard work has paid off. Both Addie and Aubrey have qualified for the level 10 national championships next weekend in Oklahoma City.

Both will compete in the Floor exercise at nationals.

Aubrey and Addie want to continue their gymnastic careers in college, but even more importantly, they said the discipline the sport has taught them has really helped them in life.

