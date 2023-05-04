Domestic Violence Intervention Program expands facilities to help serve more victims

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Domestic Violence Intervention Program is opening a new shelter for the first time in 30 years. Thursday morning, they broke ground at the new location, giving details on how their services will expand.

Officials say the need for this new shelter is so great that more than 350 people who need a domestic violence shelter are diverted to other programs, hotel stays, or various other spaces each year. This new shelter will fit twice the number people that the current one does.

“We served 368 folks in the past year alone in our current shelter, so doubling that capacity is needed now to meet the need of victim survivors,” DVIP Director of Community Engagement, Alta Medea told TV-9.

The new space will not only serve more people, but will also allow for more inclusive services.

“In addition, having a more trauma-informed space that meets the needs of the entire family including pets is really vital to the healing process and individuals finding that safety and moving on to those next steps of their life,” said Medea.

In turn, it will also help local law enforcement direct those in need to those appropriate services.

“One of our priorities is to connect victims and survivors with and advocate because even though law enforcement may finish their investigation, make an arrest, do their reports, and close the case out,” said Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel. “That same conclusion doesn’t happen with victims and survivors so quickly.”

An emotional ground-breaking for all involved. And a huge step in the right direction, yet a long ways to go until the ultimate goal is reached.

“It’s both an amazing reward and also a challenge in the way that victim survivors needs exist so much in our community,” said Medea.

The location of both the current and new shelter is being omitted from this story to protect all current and future victims who need to utilize the DVIP shelter.

If you, or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please call 800 - 373 -1043. Additional services can be found here.

