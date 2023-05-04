Show You Care
Central City woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at sleeping man

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Deputies in Linn County arrested a Central City woman on Wednesday after an incident in which she allegedly shot at a 60-year-old man while he was asleep in his bed.

In a press release, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 28 W Maple Street just after 9:30 p.m. on April 17.

Deputies said Alexis Ward fired the gun into the home, narrowly missing the man while he was sleeping.

Ward faces charges of Attempted Murder, Assault Domestic Abuse by Display or Use of a Weapon, and Reckless use of a Firearm.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

