Cedar Rapids shelter raises awareness for specially-abled pets

A survey conducted by PetFinder found pets with special needs often wait four times longer than average to be adopted.
By Danielle Wagner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - From deafness to paralysis to limb loss, National Specially-Abled Pets Day aims to shine a spotlight on pets with special needs. It’s held every year on May 3.

Last Hope Animal Rescue in Cedar Rapids has several adoptable pets with special needs. Manny is a senior cat with diabetes. Dale recently had surgery to amputate his tail after an injury. Freddy had surgery to fix a prolapsed rectum, and Mario is currently in a foster home after being hit by a car and losing the use of his back legs.

If you’re hesitant about adopting a specially-abled pet, Amanda Rushton with Last Hope Animal Rescue says it’s important to ask questions and to know resources are available to help.

“Probably 99% of our special needs pets, we’re going to want to do foster to adopt. For us, it’s about supporting you and supporting the animal and making sure that it’s the right fit all around,” said Rushton.

It’s important to consider a possible added cost for some pets, such as medication or a special food. If you’re unable to adopt, Rushton encourages you to be an advocate. Sharing a pet’s story is one way to help in the adoption process.

A “Kentucky Derby Party” is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 to benefit Last Hope Animal Rescue. The “Derby Dawgz” fundraiser is from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Double Z Bar and Grill on Ellis Boulevard Northwest in Cedar Rapids. Some adoptable pets will be at the event.

