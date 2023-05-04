Cedar Rapids Fire Department adds arson dog

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire department has added a new member to their team.

Wally is an 18-month-old accelerant detection canine, or arson dog, and he will help investigators determine what started fires.

Wally is currently settling in with his new family. He and his handler spent a month in Maine, training for how best to use Wally’s keen sense of smell at fire scenes.

Firefighters said they plan to tag their social media posts with #crfdwally so people can keep up with him.

Wally will make his first public appearance at the Cedar Rapids Farmers Market on June 3.

He will be there along with the Cedar Rapids Police Canine Unit.

The CRPD also have a recent addition of their own. They recently added Ranger, a bloodhound, who is trained to track people.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.