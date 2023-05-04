Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids Fire Department adds arson dog

The Cedar Rapids Fire department has added a new member to their team.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire department has added a new member to their team.

Wally is an 18-month-old accelerant detection canine, or arson dog, and he will help investigators determine what started fires.

Wally is currently settling in with his new family. He and his handler spent a month in Maine, training for how best to use Wally’s keen sense of smell at fire scenes.

Firefighters said they plan to tag their social media posts with #crfdwally so people can keep up with him.

Wally will make his first public appearance at the Cedar Rapids Farmers Market on June 3.

He will be there along with the Cedar Rapids Police Canine Unit.

The CRPD also have a recent addition of their own. They recently added Ranger, a bloodhound, who is trained to track people.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maybanks says a new law that Governor Reynolds signed last week, should make the punishment for...
New law hopes to curb rapidly growing trend of eluding law enforcement
The team at Paws of Hope Animal Rescue said they finally rescued Kinnick, a white,...
3-legged dog missing for 246 days in Iowa City back home safely
The state of Iowa is revoking the licenses of two nurses after investigators found they were...
Iowa revokes license of two nurses involved in fake diploma scheme
Following an investigation, Marion Police have charged a teenager tied to a deadly crash, with...
Teen charged in deadly Cedar Rapids crash now facing charges for shooting in Marion
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery

Latest News

A paper mill in Tama is closing after more than 100 years.
Tama paper mill to close after more than 100 years
A paper mill in Tama is closing after more than 100 years.
Tama paper mill to close after more than 100 years
The Cedar Rapids Fire department has added a new member to their team.
Cedar Rapids Fire Department adds arson dog
The Domestic Violence Intervention Program is set to hold a groundbreaking for a new emergency...
Domestic Violence Intervention Program to hold groundbreaking for new Iowa City shelter