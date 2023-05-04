Show You Care
Bremer County man turns himself in for alleged continuous child sex abuse

37-year-old Richard Bush II, of Plainfield, is accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child.(Bremer County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A Plainfield man accused of sexual abuse of a child turned himself in on Thursday after a several months-long investigation.

In a press release, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Richard Bush II was arrested for continuous sex abuse of a child.

There was a warrant out for his arrest, but law enforcement said Bush turned himself in.

Bush is being held on a $25,000 bond. If found guilty, Bush faces a maximum sentenced of 50 years in prison.

