Black Hawk Bridge reopens over Mississippi River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The bridge between Iowa and Wisconsin in Lansing is back open.

The Bridge and Highway 82 were closed due to flood concerns last week. Crews reopened Hwy. 82 earlier Thursday.

Crawford County Emergency Management says Hwy. 35 south of DeSoto is still closed as they wait for the WI DOT to approve roadway inspections after the BNSF train derailment.

