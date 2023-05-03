Show You Care
Woman says Fla. abortion law forced her to give birth to doomed baby

At 24 weeks, it was determined the fetus had no kidneys. (Source: CNN/PAIGE ALEXIS MYERS/FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida woman says she’s traumatized after feeling forced to carry out a doomed, high-risk pregnancy. She blames her state’s abortion ban.

Last fall, Deborah and her husband Lee Dorbert were excited to be giving their son, Kaiden, a sibling.

But at an ultrasound when she was 24 weeks pregnant, the doctors had terrible news.

“The baby has no kidneys, and you’re -- you have little to no amniotic fluid,” Dorbert said.

The doctor said the baby was sure to be stillborn or quickly die, and Dorbert was at an increased risk of a potentially deadly pregnancy complication.

“I broke down crying in the room,” she said.

It’s a rare condition called Potter Syndrome.

In many states, doctors offer to terminate such doomed pregnancies, and that’s what the Dorberts wanted to do.

But their doctor said that wasn’t possible because of a Florida law passed last year that bans nearly all abortions after 15 weeks.

The law has an exception in cases of a “fatal fetal abnormality” that “is incompatible with life outside the womb.”

Dr. Stephanie Ros, a high-risk pregnancy doctor in Florida, said she understands why Dorbert’s doctor wouldn’t terminate the pregnancy.

“The moment the law came out, I think everyone was scrambling to try to figure out what exactly that language was intended to convey.” said Ros, a spokesperson for the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

Doctors found in violation of the law can face heavy fines and even prison terms.

The Dorberts had two choices: leave Florida for a termination elsewhere or take the pregnancy to full term.

Even though it’s legal to leave Florida to get an abortion, the Dorberts said still they were scared they’d get arrested. So she stayed pregnant.

“I continued to feel this baby move and knowing that I’m going to give birth and watch my child pass,” Dorbert said.

She said her mental health suffered.

“I really started having issues with depression and anxiety and just not wanting to get up out of bed,” Dorbert said.

Kaiden grew more attached to his little sibling.

“He continued to see my belly grow, and he continued to feel my belly, to feel the baby move. And he kept getting excited that he was going to have a sibling,” she said.

The baby, a boy they named Milo, was born in March, and as the doctors predicted, his life was short.

As Dorbert held Milo in her arms, he gasped for breath and died in about an hour and a half.

She said she doesn’t want to get pregnant again.

“I couldn’t go through another trauma like this with pregnancy,” Dorbert said.

When told about the Dorberts’ story, Florida representative Jenna Persons-Mulicka, a sponsor of the Florida abortion law, sent this statement: “We are providing mothers with the resources they need to raise healthy children, empowering doctors to help their patients make informed decisions, and shifting the conversation to valuing life.”

But Dorbert says Florida law forever damaged her family … because she spent 13 weeks carrying a baby … who was sure to die.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

