Wisconsin man dies after boating accident on Mississippi River

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAGLEY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - A Wisconsin man has died after a boating incident on the Mississippi River near River of Lakes Campground in Bagley on Monday afternoon.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office confirmed the man’s death in a press release Wednesday, saying the sheriff’s office received calls that a man had fallen out of a boat in the water, but had been pulled ashore where CPR was being performed.

First responders took the man to the hospital in Prairie du Chien where he was pronounced dead.

The man was later identified as 68-year-old Michael Coon, of Bagley.

Officials said a witness reported having seen him in the boat, while another witness saw him in the water swimming after the boat as it floated away from him.

When bystanders saw him struggling in the water, they found a canoe and went out to help him, but he was already unconscious by the time they got to him. Coon was not wearing a flotation device.

Coon’s death has been ruled accidental.

