Warmer air surges in, pattern gets more active

Expect a warm-up on Thursday that will generally last over the next several days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warmer temperatures are on the way, and they may be here to stay for at least a little while.

Highs will be well into the 70s on Thursday with southerly winds and a fair amount of sunshine. Clouds and the potential for showers returns by Friday, leading to a slightly cooler day.

From then on through the rest of the 9-day, expect highs in the mid to upper 70s generally, with a few 80s sneaking in. This also comes with a bit of moisture to the air, and with occasional disturbances providing the lift for shower and storm chances. Not every day will be a total washout, but period bouts of precipitation will be possible for days.

Skies remain mostly sunny on Thursday.
First Alert Forecast
