Teen charged in deadly Cedar Rapids crash now facing charges for shooting in Marion

Following an investigation, Marion Police have charged a teenager tied to a deadly crash, with...
Following an investigation, Marion Police have charged a teenager tied to a deadly crash, with a series of charges relating to a shooting that took place in July 2022.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an investigation, Marion Police have charged a teenager tied to a deadly crash, with a series of charges relating to a shooting that took place in July 2022.

18-year-old Zawadi Christophe of Cedar Rapids was charged after driving erratically back in October 2022 when he rear-ended a vehicle in front of him. The impact pushed the vehicle into an oncoming pickup truck. A 77-year-old woman was killed in the resulting collision. A 73-year-old woman was seriously injured and the man in the pickup truck was also injured.

Marion Police are now also charging Christophe in regard to an incident that occurred in the area of Lincoln Dr. and 11th Ave in Marion back in July 2022. According to investigators, Christophe and others drove to the area on July 24th, 2022, to confront some individuals. One person brought out a gun and fired a shot with the intent to injure or provoke fear in them. Officials say the gun that was used was left in Christophe’s possession after the offense took place. Witnesses also placed him at the scene.

Officials are now charging Christophe with:

  • Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon - Intent
  • Conspiracy to Commit Forcible Felony
  • Going Armed with Intent
  • Conspiracy to Commit Nonforcible Felony
  • Accessory after Fact
  • Reckless Use of Firearm - General

For his role in the October 2022 crash, Christophe was previously charged with:

  • Homicide by Vehicle - OWI
  • Homicide by Vehicle - Reckless
  • Serious Injury by Vehicle - OWI
  • Serious Injury by Vehicle - Reckless
  • Possession of a controlled substance - Marijuana 1st Offense
  • Driving Under Suspension - Driving while license is denied or revoked

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

