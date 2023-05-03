Show You Care
Sunshine on Wednesday and warmer on Thursday

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Our dry forecast continues Wednesday and Thursday, but rain will return.

Today & Tonight

It’s a lovely morning across Eastern Iowa with plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the 50s, and calmer winds. The sunshine will stick around this afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be quiet with lows in the upper 40s with a mostly clear sky.

Thursday & Friday

Much warmer temperatures will move in on Thursday with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s and even a few low 80s are possible thanks to southerly winds. However, the pattern will change slightly on Friday when a few showers move in during the afternoon.

The Weekend & Next Week

We’ll have a break from the rain on Saturday with highs staying in the 70s before more showers move in Sunday and through next week. Temperatures will stay warm next week with highs in the 70s.

