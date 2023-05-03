Show You Care
Pretzelmaker to open second Cedar Rapids location

día nacional del pretzel

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Pretzelmaker is opening a second location in Cedar Rapids on the city’s northeast side.

The company confirmed the new location in a Facebook post on Monday, saying it’ll be a drive thru.

Radio station KHAK reports the new location will be at 1115 Blairs Ferry Road Northeast, near Collins Community Credit Union and across from Target.

Pretzelmaker also has locations in Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids, at Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville, and in Davenport and Mason City.

