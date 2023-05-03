Show You Care
Cedar Rapids road construction projects expected to increase during the summer

City of Cedar Rapids Paving for Progress program update(KCRG)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “When leaving home, pack your patience.” That’s the advice from Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell when it comes to road construction.

The mayor gave an update on the city’s “Paving for Progress” program during Tuesday’s State of the City address. The program is a 20-year investment of approximately $20 million a year for public street projects.

To date, the mayor says the city has invested $174 million in improving more than 90 linear miles of road. She says with the weather warming up, you should expect even more detours and delays due to construction projects.

“You will likely see more construction this summer, and you will likely see more construction this summer than ever before. It will be worth it,” said O’Donnell.

Cedar Rapids voters first passed the one percent sales tax for street repairs in November 2013. It was renewed in 2021 and is set to continue until 2034.

City officials talk progress and future of downtown Cedar Rapids
