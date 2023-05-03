One killed in motorcycle crash in Clinton County

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One person died Monday evening after a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash in Clinton County.

According to deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, they were dispatched at 8:46 p.m. to the 1700 block of 442nd Avenue in Clinton for a report of a crash.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found a motorcycle in the east side ditch. Upon further inspection, deputies said they found the driver of the motorcycle who had succumbed to the injuries sustained from the accident. His body was later taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Andover Fire and Ambulance, Clinton Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputies say the incident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time, pending proper notification of family, deputies said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.