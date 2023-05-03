Show You Care
Muscatine boys soccer honors Cris Martinez

Cris Martinez
Cris Martinez(KWQC)
By Evan Denton
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Members of the Muscatine community are still coming to grasp with the recent death of 20-year-old Cris Martinez.

Martinez played soccer at Muscatine High School. Players and coaches on the team said it was his personality that made him such a great teammate.

When it was reported that Martinez was missing, some players and coaches went to look for him in Iowa City. Since then, the team has come up with special ways to honor his legacy...

“It’s been a real tough thing where we try to have the players dictate how we deal with it,” said Jose Varela, Muscatine boys’ soccer head coach. “Some players talk about it, some players don’t. We try to deal with those boundaries because everyone deals with grief in a different way. The tape ball is a tradition in Muscatine soccer that started many years ago with a small amount of tape that has grown into a 60-pound ball. We’re putting his picture on it to honor him this season. The armband, one of the other coaches came up with that. It’s got his initials, and that is something we continue to honor him with.”

“He always brought people together. He didn’t leave anybody out. You always felt included around him,” said Drake Grey, a Muscatine senior. “[Cris] just brought everybody’s day up. It was a joy being around him all the time. It doesn’t matter if you were on the bench, weren’t at school, or weren’t on the field, he was always talking to you, no matter what.”

“He was never doing anything bad, just a great guy. It was always a pleasure being around him,” said Alex Padilla, a Muscatine sophomore.

Coaches said the team will wear the armbands for the season, and that they will invite the Martinez family to a game later this season.

