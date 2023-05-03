Lower wind and warmer temperatures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winds have diminished but the sunshine continues. Milder weather moves in bringing a beautiful May Day our way.
Today and Thursday
Plentiful sunshine will be found Wednesday with a few more clouds on Thursday. Quiet weather also sticks with us through this time period. Look for afternoon highs rising in the mid to upper 60s. Above-normal temperatures return to the forecast on Thursday with highs rising into the mid-70s.
Weekend Outlook
Warmer weather is ahead with a nice Friday and finally a pleasant weekend. Highs push into the 70s with a mostly dry pattern. A few rain showers could fall on Friday but it looks isolated at best and mainly south. Showers and storms look to make a return on Sunday and Monday.
