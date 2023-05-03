Show You Care
Lower wind and warmer temperatures

By Joe Winters
Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winds have diminished but the sunshine continues. Milder weather moves in bringing a beautiful May Day our way.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Today and Thursday

Plentiful sunshine will be found Wednesday with a few more clouds on Thursday. Quiet weather also sticks with us through this time period. Look for afternoon highs rising in the mid to upper 60s. Above-normal temperatures return to the forecast on Thursday with highs rising into the mid-70s.

High temperatures for the next 5 days.
High temperatures for the next 5 days.(KCRG)

Weekend Outlook

Warmer weather is ahead with a nice Friday and finally a pleasant weekend. Highs push into the 70s with a mostly dry pattern. A few rain showers could fall on Friday but it looks isolated at best and mainly south. Showers and storms look to make a return on Sunday and Monday.

