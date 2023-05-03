Kingfisher youth lacrosse club prepares for first ever game in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kingfisher lacrosse club started with a small group of boys and girls, including Solons’ Josh Henneberry, who was a complete novice.

“Never in my life,” he said when asked if he’d ever picked up a lacrosse stick.

As Josh grew as a lacrosse player so did his team. Kingfisher lacrosse club is the first of its kind in the greater Cedar Rapids/Iowa City Area.

“We get better every week,” Josh said. “We’re competitive against any team we play.”

“It’s fun,” said sophomore goalkeeper Kyle Ramsey. “I mean there’s a lot of competition here, shockingly, I didn’t know it was big in Iowa, but it’s growing fast”

Jeff Kueter founded the club back in the fall of 2020. He knew the kids he invited were taking a big leap.

“It was perseverance, a lot of learn-to-play clinics,” Kueter said. “I couldn’t be prouder of these young men and women. It’s challenging to try something brand new, to put yourself out there and say ‘I’m gonna pick up a new sport as an 11-year-old as a 15-year-old,’ but these kids do it, and they are having a great time doing it.”

They’ve moved o Hadzic Field in Cedar Rapids, the home of Mount Mercy sports.

“This is awesome playing on the turf field is amazing,” Josh said.

“It’s phenomenal,” said Kueter. “To be able to come out on the field like this, it helps them to develop their skills, it helps them to improve, and it shows them what the next step in their athletic career can be.”

This Thursday at 6:30 pm, the under-18-year-old-boys team will host another club, the Dubuque Bulldogs, in what they believe to be the first organized lacrosse game ever in Cedar Rapids.

“I’ll be getting everyone to come out,” Josh said. “It’s gonna be great. I know I’ve got some family and Cedar Rapids coming as well. It’s gonna be a good time.”

Admission will be free at Hadzic Field.

