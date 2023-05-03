Iowa revokes license of two nurses involved in fake diploma scheme

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The state of Iowa is revoking the licenses of two nurses after investigators found they were part of a fake diploma scheme.

Officials with the Department of Justice said three nursing schools in South Florida sold more than $7,600 fake diplomas.

They say people would use these to get nursing jobs in other states without proper training.

According to the Iowa Board of Nursing, several other licenses are currently under investigation.

There have been no reports of any patients getting hurt by those involved in the scheme.

