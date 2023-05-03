Iowa House passes ‘Child Labor’ bill with amendments

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Lawmakers in the Iowa House passed the controversial Child Labor bill Tuesday but with amendments. The measure would allow 14-to-17-year olds work in industries that are currently prohibited for minors - including roofing, demolition, and manufacturing. But only as part of an employer or school training program.

The bill allows 14 and 15-year-olds to work until nine at night during the school year, and 11 during the summer. It also lets fourteen and 15-year-olds work up to 6 hours a day - compared to the current limit of four hours.

Amendments to the bill include requiring permission from parents for 16 and 17-year-olds to serve alcohol, and two adults must be present for them to serve. Employers would also be required to have sexual harassment training. And any incidents of workplace harassment must be reported to the child’s parents *and the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.

Democrats say the bill has come a long way with the amendments but still couldn’t support it fully.

“If we are doing this to address the workforce shortage that dogs the Iowa economy these days, there are much better ways to do this,” said Ken Croken, D-Scott County

“The Child Labor Code section, currently as it’s written. It is so out of date. I’m proud of the fact that we are updating this part of the code,” said Dave Deyoe, R-Story County.

The revised bill will now go back to the Senate for debate.

