Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa House passes ‘Child Labor’ bill with amendments

Amendments to the bill include requiring permission from parents for 16 and 17-year-olds to serve alcohol, and two adults must be present for them to serve.
By Emily Schrad
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Lawmakers in the Iowa House passed the controversial Child Labor bill Tuesday but with amendments. The measure would allow 14-to-17-year olds work in industries that are currently prohibited for minors - including roofing, demolition, and manufacturing. But only as part of an employer or school training program.

The bill allows 14 and 15-year-olds to work until nine at night during the school year, and 11 during the summer. It also lets fourteen and 15-year-olds work up to 6 hours a day - compared to the current limit of four hours.

Amendments to the bill include requiring permission from parents for 16 and 17-year-olds to serve alcohol, and two adults must be present for them to serve. Employers would also be required to have sexual harassment training. And any incidents of workplace harassment must be reported to the child’s parents *and the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.

Democrats say the bill has come a long way with the amendments but still couldn’t support it fully.

“If we are doing this to address the workforce shortage that dogs the Iowa economy these days, there are much better ways to do this,” said Ken Croken, D-Scott County

“The Child Labor Code section, currently as it’s written. It is so out of date. I’m proud of the fact that we are updating this part of the code,” said Dave Deyoe, R-Story County.

The revised bill will now go back to the Senate for debate.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Accident at Boyson Rd. and Council St.
Accident leaves hundreds without power after semi-truck snaps utility pole
Police investigate after body found in Waterloo
generic image of prison
Man who distributed heroin in Cedar Rapids sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

Mohamed Ahmed
Cedar Rapids man returns home after escaping Sudan warzone
Iowa House passes child labor bill with amendments
Jo Ann Beer
City of Fairfax elects new mayor
Mohamed Ahmed’s plane has landed and he is back home after being stuck in Sudan when fighting...
WATCH: Cedar Rapids man’s emotional return home after being stuck in Sudan