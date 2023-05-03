Show You Care
Iowa City Farmers Market to kick off its 51st season Saturday

Farmer's market season is almost here.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Farmers market will kick off its 51st season on Saturday.

More than 110 vendors will be at Chauncey Swan Park. The Iowa City Press Citizen reports there will be 17 new booths this year, along with returning favorites.

People will be able to enjoy lawn games and arts activities put on by the Iowa Children’s museum.

There will also be an expanded music schedule, with live performances starting Saturday. Those performances will also end at noon this year rather than ending at 11 a.m.

Iowa City’s Farmers Market season run from May 6 through October 28. The market hours are from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

