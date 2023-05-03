Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Crews place newly refurbished bells in Univ. of Northern Iowa’s iconic Campanile

The Campanile was built in 1926. These improvements will cost more than $2 million. the college has been able to fundraise more than $1.5 million of that.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews started working to replace the newly refurbished bells of the iconic University of Northern Iowa Campanile on Wednesday.

The set of 46 bells were refurbished by Cincinnati-based company, The Verdin, and made a return to campus on Monday. The university is also adding nine new bells to expand the Campanile’s musical range.

Staff with the university said the bells are different sizes, but the largest bells are 2.5 tons.

Crews began using a crane to lift the bells just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The restoration work on Campanile also included infrastructure improvements and a plaza redesign. The Campanile was originally built in 1926.

The university recreated an image from 1926 in which school leaders stood with the bells before they were hoisted and placed in the newly constructed Campanile.

University leaders recreated that image this week, with the bells lined up on the ground next to the Campanile. It marked the first time the bells had been down on the ground and available for photo opportunities since the year that original photo was taken.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after body found in Waterloo
Accident at Boyson Rd. and Council St.
Accident leaves hundreds without power after semi-truck snaps utility pole
Maybanks says a new law that Governor Reynolds signed last week, should make the punishment for...
New law hopes to curb rapidly growing trend of eluding law enforcement
The Iowa Beef Council picked “The Foundation” burger from Flight Bar + Grille in Huxley Iowa as...
Central Iowa restaurant wins 2023 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest
The Salvation Army was at the scene of a fire at Geneva Tower in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday...
Fire forces evacuation at Geneva Tower in Cedar Rapids, one displaced

Latest News

Wisconsin man dies after boating accident on Mississippi River
The team at Paws of Hope Animal Rescue said they finally rescued Kinnick, a white,...
3-legged dog missing for 246 days in Iowa City back home safely
Damontay Young, 19, of Cedar Rapids, is charged in a May 2022 shooting that injured a driver...
Cedar Rapids man charged in May 2022 shooting in Iowa City
Pretzelmaker to open second Cedar Rapids location