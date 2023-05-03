Crews place newly refurbished bells in Univ. of Northern Iowa’s iconic Campanile

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews started working to replace the newly refurbished bells of the iconic University of Northern Iowa Campanile on Wednesday.

The set of 46 bells were refurbished by Cincinnati-based company, The Verdin, and made a return to campus on Monday. The university is also adding nine new bells to expand the Campanile’s musical range.

Staff with the university said the bells are different sizes, but the largest bells are 2.5 tons.

Crews began using a crane to lift the bells just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The restoration work on Campanile also included infrastructure improvements and a plaza redesign. The Campanile was originally built in 1926.

The university recreated an image from 1926 in which school leaders stood with the bells before they were hoisted and placed in the newly constructed Campanile.

University leaders recreated that image this week, with the bells lined up on the ground next to the Campanile. It marked the first time the bells had been down on the ground and available for photo opportunities since the year that original photo was taken.

