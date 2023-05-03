Show You Care
City of Marion announces ‘2023 Moonlit Movie Series’

Marion, Iowa
Marion, Iowa(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the City of Marion announced the return of the “Moonlit Movie” series held at the Klopfenstein Amphitheater at Lowe Park.

This season, three outdoor movie nights are planned as follows:

  • Friday, June 9 featuring “DC League of Superpets”
  • Friday, July 7 featuring “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • Friday, Aug. 4 featuring “Strange World”

Free kids’ activities face painting, balloon twisting, and inflatables will begin at 7 p.m. The movies are set to begin around 8:30 pm. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for general lawn seating.

Outside food and drink are permitted although select snack vendors will be onsite for each event. Parking is available in three hard-surface lots, as well as marked overflow areas in the grass. The park is a smoke and tobacco-free area.

You can view a map of the park below:

