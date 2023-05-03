Show You Care
City High’s Washburn among the nation’s best high school runners at Drake

By Jack Lido
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ford Washburn is one of the top runners in the country, and he got to prove it, competing against the best at the Drake Relays.

The Elite Mile Invitational was the first of its kind at the Drake Relays, ten of the best high school runners in the country from six different states racing one mile.

“I knew I was able to run a fast time,” Washburn said. “I just needed guys to do it with so I haven’t guys like that. Definitely helps a lot.”

Under the lights, the City High senior ran a personal best 4 minutes and 7 seconds.

“I knew I was capable of a big PR,” Washburn said. “I’m really happy about it, I knew I had it at me I’m still looking for more but this was a good stepping stone.”

Fourth place isn’t Washburn’s typical spot. But he was against some unbelievable competition, including first place finisher Simeon Birnbaum of South Dakota - the 3rd high school junior ever to run a sub-four minute mile.

=Washburn says taking part in the Elite Mile was still an awesome experience.

“It was really fun I had a blast,” he said. “I’ve never had a race at 8:30 at night so it was really exciting for sure.”

Washburn will run at Northern Arizona next year. In the meantime, the City High star says he’s trying to figure out what his best race is.

“It could be the mile, could be the 5K, I don’t know,” Washburn said. “I’m just inching closer and closer to low four minutes so I’m feeling pretty good.”

And Washburn didn’t leave Des Moines empty handed, the day after he ran the elite mile, his City High team won the 4x800 meter run in a blazing 7:48.83.

