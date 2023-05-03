Show You Care
City of Fairfax elects new mayor

Jo Ann Beer will be the new mayor of Fairfax after receiving nearly 52 percent of the vote.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fairfax has elected Jo Ann Beer as the City’s new Mayor.

Bernie Frieden submitted a letter of resignation as the City’s Mayor back in February, citing medical issues as the reason for leaving the job. A special election was then held on Tuesday to elect a new one.

Unofficial results show Jo Ann Beer winning 224 votes (51.73%) with 212 votes the day of, and 12 absentee ballots. Her opponent Michael Daly came up just shy with 209 votes (48.27%) with 199 votes the day of, and 10 absentee ballots.

