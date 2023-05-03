City of Fairfax elects new mayor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fairfax has elected Jo Ann Beer as the City’s new Mayor.

Bernie Frieden submitted a letter of resignation as the City’s Mayor back in February, citing medical issues as the reason for leaving the job. A special election was then held on Tuesday to elect a new one.

Unofficial results show Jo Ann Beer winning 224 votes (51.73%) with 212 votes the day of, and 12 absentee ballots. Her opponent Michael Daly came up just shy with 209 votes (48.27%) with 199 votes the day of, and 10 absentee ballots.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.