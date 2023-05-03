Show You Care
WATCH: Cedar Rapids man’s emotional return home after being stuck in Sudan

Mohamed Ahmed's plane has landed and he is back home after being stuck in Sudan when fighting in the country began.
Mohamed Ahmed’s plane has landed and he is back home after being stuck in Sudan when fighting in the country began.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mohamed Ahmed’s plane has landed and he is back home after being stuck in Sudan when fighting in the country began.

Ahmed returned to Sudan for the first time in 13 years to attend his father’s funeral. But fighting broke out days later, and the airport was closed.

You can watch his emotional return here:

