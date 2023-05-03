Cedar Rapids man returns home after escaping Sudan warzone

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When Mohamed Ahmed appeared in the Eastern Iowa Airport Tuesday evening, his wife and kids rans into his arms, hugging him for the first time since he left war-torn Sudan.

KCRG TV9 started following Ahmed’s story last month. The war broke out mid-April, just a few days after Ahmed arrived in the country for his father’s funeral. He is an American citizen originally from Sudan, and it was his first trip back in 13 years.

On Tuesday, Ahmed spoke to TV9 after hugging and kissing his loved ones.

He started by describing what he had left behind. “The war is still going, and people are still suffering, and they’re getting short on supplies, like food, water,” said Ahmed. “There’s a lot of, like, breaking into houses. Everybody left his house, people break in, and take whatever. Things like that.“

“I still have most of my family there,” he added. “They’re still okay but—can change any moment, you know?”

When asked if his family had plans to get out like he did, Ahmed said, “There is no where to go.”

Earlier in the day, Ahmed’s wife Jacy said that several of the children in her husband’s family have no paperwork, without which they can’t cross a border. She added the offices that would issue something like a birth certificate are shuttered during the fighting.

Another thing Jacy shared was her frustration with the bureaucracy as a whole, something Ahmed echoed.

“At the beginning, the Embassy doesn’t have any plan yet. Their first plan was to evacuate their staff and their family and a week later they start to evacuate people, but I left before that time.”

Ahmed took his escape from Sudan into his own hands, taking a bus to the border with Egypt, where he was stuck for five days before he could cross over. The scene he described at the border was one of suffering and chaos.

“There’s still people waiting there, and some of them for many days, some of them for a week. The situation at the border is very bad. Like, super bad. It’s hard to find water. It’s desert area. Super hot. There’s not even bathrooms. People just go outside. The situation is very bad,” said Ahmed.

“Every day I was there, at least there’s two people [who] died,” said Ahmed. “From heat, people are sick, some people, like, with conditions. There’s no medicals there,” he added.

Ahmed believes that attention from the U.S. can make a different in Sudan.

“Just keep following the story of Sudan. Try to help these people as much as you can,” said Ahmed.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.