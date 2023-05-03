Cedar Rapids man charged in May 2022 shooting in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a Cedar Rapids man who allegedly shot someone in the leg in Iowa City last year.

In a criminal complaint, police said 19-year-old Damontay Young shot a driver when he fired three rounds at the driver’s vehicle. The other two rounds also hit the vehicle, disabling it and causing property damage.

Police said it happened in the 200 block of Highway 6 West in Iowa City at 4:44 p.m. on May 8, 2022.

In the criminal complaint, police said two witnesses, who were in the vehicle with Young, identified Young as the shooter.

Young is charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm - causing property damage, Reckless Use of a Firearm - causing bodily injury, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon.

