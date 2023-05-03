Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids man charged in May 2022 shooting in Iowa City

Damontay Young, 19, of Cedar Rapids, is charged in a May 2022 shooting that injured a driver...
Damontay Young, 19, of Cedar Rapids, is charged in a May 2022 shooting that injured a driver and caused property damage to a vehicle.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a Cedar Rapids man who allegedly shot someone in the leg in Iowa City last year.

In a criminal complaint, police said 19-year-old Damontay Young shot a driver when he fired three rounds at the driver’s vehicle. The other two rounds also hit the vehicle, disabling it and causing property damage.

Police said it happened in the 200 block of Highway 6 West in Iowa City at 4:44 p.m. on May 8, 2022.

In the criminal complaint, police said two witnesses, who were in the vehicle with Young, identified Young as the shooter.

Young is charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm - causing property damage, Reckless Use of a Firearm - causing bodily injury, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after body found in Waterloo
Accident at Boyson Rd. and Council St.
Accident leaves hundreds without power after semi-truck snaps utility pole
The Iowa Beef Council picked “The Foundation” burger from Flight Bar + Grille in Huxley Iowa as...
Central Iowa restaurant wins 2023 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest
The Salvation Army was at the scene of a fire at Geneva Tower in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday...
Fire forces evacuation at Geneva Tower in Cedar Rapids, one displaced
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby

Latest News

Pretzelmaker to open second Cedar Rapids location
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des...
Iowa Democrats release draft of delegate selection plan
The Iowa State Appeal Board unanimously approved the $122,000 in back pay on Monday.
Iowa State Appeal Board approves back pay for prison workers
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office announced plans to patrol rural trails from spring to fall.
Bremer County Sheriff’s Office adds patrols to rural trails for safety, community engagement