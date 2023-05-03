Show You Care
Bremer County Sheriff’s Office adds patrols to rural trails for safety, community engagement

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office announced plans to patrol rural trails from spring to fall.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement plan to patrol bike trails in rural Bremer County from spring to fall in a new community engagement effort aimed at increasing safety.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, saying deputies will randomly patrol the trails in a fully marked Ranger to help deter suspicious activities and vandalism.

“With approximately 13 miles of trails between Waverly, Denver, and Readlyn, we thought it would be beneficial to make our presence known from spring to fall,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

Deputies said they plan to reward kids using helmets and practicing safe biking protocols by handing out stickers, pencils, bracelets and free ice cream cone tickets courtesy The Sweet Spot in Denver.

“Our Ranger will be equipped with first aid equipment and an AED in case we come across medical emergencies while patrolling,” the sheriff’s office said. “Our goal is to engage with the public and to make the trails safer for those that may choose to use them by themselves.”

They also encouraged people out on the trails to stop by and engage in conversation.

