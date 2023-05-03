Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

BBB issues warning for phishing scam disguised as Camp Lejeune class action case

Scammers are taking advantage of the exposure the case is getting
By Caresse Jackman
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Better Business Bureau has released an alert for phishing schemes based on the Camp Lejeune class action lawsuit.

Keidra O’Neal received one of the fake emails that said she was eligible for compensation, despite never serving in the military or living at the military base.

“They were saying I won money out of a settlement and that I was included in a class action lawsuit and I’m like ‘how was my name being pulled in a class action lawsuit?’” O’Neal said. “Like, it was ridiculous.”

O’Neal reported the scam to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

BBB spokesperson Josh Planos explained fraudsters will often leverage legitimate operations, such as the Camp Lejeune case, and weaponize them.

Planos said oftentimes the emails will contain a link that downloads malware onto your device or direct you to a website that asks for personal information or money.

He added that if you served in the Marines at Camp Lejeune during a certain time period, you could be eligible for compensation.

Planos shared several tips on how to find out if you qualify to receive compensation and avoid scams:

  • If you are eligible to be a member of a class action suit, always apply through the official channel
  • For the Camp Lejeune class action case, the official channel is va.gov/camplejeune
  • Settlements take time, so any offer of a quick payout is likely a scam
  • Be wary of any unsolicited communication before you move forward

The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) has additional information on Camp Lejeune water contamination here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after body found in Waterloo
Maybanks says a new law that Governor Reynolds signed last week, should make the punishment for...
New law hopes to curb rapidly growing trend of eluding law enforcement
Accident at Boyson Rd. and Council St.
Accident leaves hundreds without power after semi-truck snaps utility pole
The Iowa Beef Council picked “The Foundation” burger from Flight Bar + Grille in Huxley Iowa as...
Central Iowa restaurant wins 2023 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest
Two horses died during Tuesday's racing action at Churchill Downs.
2 horses die at Churchill Downs days ahead of Kentucky Derby

Latest News

A memorial of balloons and teddy bears is placed at the home of Brittany Brewer in Henryetta,...
Victims’ families question release of Oklahoma sex offender
FILE - Ralph Boston competes in the long jump on Sept. 2, 1960, at the Summer Olympics in Rome,...
Ralph Boston, Olympian and 1st to jump 27 feet, dies at 83
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game
FILE - Moskva River and the Kremlin are shown in this file photo.
Ukraine denies Russian claim Kyiv sent drones to hit Kremlin
Aaron Whittle (COURTESY: DECORAH NEWS)
Decorah man sentenced to 50 years for killing father