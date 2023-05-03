Show You Care
3-legged dog missing for 246 days in Iowa City back home safely

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A three-legged dog is back home safe with his owners after 246 days on the run in Iowa City.

The team at Paws of Hope Animal Rescue said they finally rescued Kinnick, a white, three-year-old, Labrador mix, early Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the team said Kinnick was originally rescued from a situation that left him with severe injuries, but had gotten away from his new owners.

“He had only been here about 2 weeks,” Paws of Hope Animal Rescue wrote in the Facebook post. “In an unfamiliar area. While out for a walk with his owner, Annabelle, something spooked him and yanked the leash right out of her hand.”

Because of Kinnick’s previous situation, the team said he doesn’t trust other animals and is very fearful of other people, which made rescuing him particularly difficult despite attempts to lure him with food.

“He knew his routes, he knew where the food bowls for other critters were, and he knew not to stay in one location too long, but would venture back, almost seemingly on purpose as if he was trying to throw us off,” Paws of Hope Animal Rescue said. “He didn’t fall for our live traps. He just headed on to a bowl left out for other animals. And passed up the dog food, steak, sometimes roast, chicken, you name it, he wasn’t falling for it.”

The team tracked Kinnick’s three-legged paw prints after the first snowfall, and set up cameras and a food station where the majority of the prints were. They also shared numerous images from the cameras showing Kinnick, as well as other animals, venturing into the area where the food was set up.

With Kinnick safely back home, Paws of Hope Animal Rescue thanked the Iowa City community for its help and the team that gave up spending Christmas with their families to continue the search.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

