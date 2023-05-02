Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Trial delayed for Des Moines teen charged in deadly nonprofit shooting

The trial for an 18-year-old who allegedly shot and killed two students at a Des Moines nonprofit in January has been delayed.
By KCCI
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The trial of an 18-year-old who allegedly shot and killed two students at a Des Moines nonprofit in January has been delayed.

Preston Walls in charged with two counts of first degree murder, and one count of attempted murder for the shooting at Starts Right Here.

Investigators said Walls shot and killed 18-year-old Gionni Dameron, and 16-year-old Rashad Carr. He’s also charged with shooting the group’s founder, Will Keeps.

Wall’s trial was supposed to start Monday, and jury selection had begun. However, court officials said a delay was called so another jury pool could be picked.

The defense said they couldn’t seat an impartial jury.

Walls is now set to go to trial in August.

The suspected getaway driver in the shooting is also charged.

Bravon Tukes will be tried separately, starting in October.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
generic image of prison
Man who distributed heroin in Cedar Rapids sentenced to federal prison
Only 20 horses get to compete in the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, and this year, two of the...
Two Iowa horses to compete in Kentucky Derby
Accident at Boyson Rd. and Council St.
Accident leaves hundreds without power after semi-truck snaps utility pole

Latest News

Trial delayed for Des Moines teen charged in deadly nonprofit shooting
The Iowa Beef Council picked “The Foundation” burger from Flight Bar + Grille in Huxley Iowa as...
Central Iowa restaurant wins 2023 Iowa’s Best Burger Contest
Police investigate after body found in Waterloo
The Salvation Army was at the scene of a fire at Geneva Tower in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday...
Fire forces evacuation at Geneva Tower in Cedar Rapids, one displaced