Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson to meet supporters in Cedar Rapids

The newest Republican Presidential candidate is making his first campaign rounds in Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The newest Republican Presidential candidate is making his first campaign rounds in Iowa.

Asa Hutchinson will be in Cedar Rapids Tuesday speaking with voters.

He has already made several stops on this trip, including meeting with the Iowa College Republicans group in Iowa City.

Hutchinson said the GOP needs to focus on Independents and suburban voters in this upcoming election.

“I am more optimistic that we need a course correction in the sense of you’ve got to evaluate the candidates,” Hutchinson said. “Are they pure on every question we might ask them or are they... are they consistently conservative, yet they can’t attract independence and suburban voters, that’s a test we should have.”

Former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and radio host Larry Elder have also announced they’re running for the GOP ticket.

