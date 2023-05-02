Show You Care
Police investigate after body found in Waterloo

Police say they're investigating after someone found a body in Waterloo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after they said someone found a body in Waterloo on Monday night.

Officers were called to a wooded area off of La Porte Road near the Crossroads Mall just before 9 p.m.

Police said it appears the person may have been camping in the area.

Police have not released any additional information, including the person’s identity or how they may have died.

However, they said they do not believe the death is suspicious at this time. The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office.

