One windy day left

By Joe Winters
Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Windy conditions continue to keep us cool. However, there is a warmup in sight that will bring back some pleasant and above-normal temperatures.

Look for northwest winds today, gusting to 30+ mph. This will be the last windy day this week as the high pressure moves in pushing the low farther east.

Wind gust forecast for the next 12 hours
Wind gust forecast for the next 12 hours(KCRG)

A sunny to partly cloudy sky is expected with highs just below normal for early May. Rainfall chances look minimal for most of the week. Thursday night into Friday could be the first chance we see any moisture falling from the sky and it looks light. Better chances appear to build later this weekend into next week.

Rainfall forecast for the next 5 days
Rainfall forecast for the next 5 days(KCRG)

A gradual warming trend is with us into next week as the 70s take over. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

