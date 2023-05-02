New law hopes to curb rapidly growing trend of eluding law enforcement

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Attorney has noticed a growing trend of suspects trying to get away from police.

In 2020, the attorney’s office prosecuted 97 eluding charges. A figure that climbed to 111 the following year, then 112 last year. This year, the county is on pace to hit 129 cases with one roughly every three days.

Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks says there are a number of aggravating factors that lead individuals to flee police, which include a suspect having drugs on them or in the car, an invalid driver’s license, or the suspect being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He says other factors may include a warrant for the driver’s arrest, a firearm in the car, or the car is stolen.

Maybanks says a new law that Governor Reynolds signed last week, should make the punishment for eluding harder. For example, if a chase exceeds the speed limit by 25 miles per hour or more, that could come with increased fines and jail time.

The law is set to take effect in July.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.