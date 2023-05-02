Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Neighbors caring for abandoned dogs after woman allegedly dumps them

The small southwest Iowa town of Coin is raising questions after a woman was seen on home...
The small southwest Iowa town of Coin is raising questions after a woman was seen on home security cameras dumping dogs from a car.
By Mike McKnight
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COIN, Iowa (WOWT) - Under the cover of midnight darkness, a PT Cruiser cruises the town of Coin, Iowa; home security video shows dogs dumped off as if their lives aren’t worth a plug nickel.

“They just dumped them, they threw them out like trash and they’re not trash,” said rescuer Deb Coulter. “They’re beautiful. How could you do that?”

Deb’s husband Kirby spotted two of the dogs in their backyard.

“They were just huddled together, and one was just laying on top of the other and the other one was just shivering,” he said.

City Clerk Amie Johnson got calls from all over town about abandoned dogs.

“We’ve confirmed 12 in hand,” she said. “We know there’s one more (that’s) loose, and there could be more. There’s a bunch of abandoned houses in town, so they could be hiding there or might not have made it.”

Dogs like these would be easy prey for foxes and coyotes.

“There were some in the park, there were some in a bucket next to somebody’s garage,” Deb said. “They had crawled in there to warm up.”

Jax Johnson says one dog spotted under the family car led to the rescue of another, and his mom is caring for two abandoned dogs.

“We’ve found very good homes for both of them,” she said.

The small dogs abandoned as a PT Cruiser drives away -- and a recognizable car that led to tips -- and 6 On Your Side to a Shenandoah home.

“What they were putting on the Internet was mostly lies,” Debbie Lewis told 6 On Your Side. “I’m having a bunch of health issues, and I can’t take care of them properly, and I thought (in) a small town they could find good homes.”

The Page County Attorney says the sheriff filed 12 misdemeanor criminal complaints against Lewis for abandoning dogs without injury.

“Yes, my thought process was wrong, but that’s not what I intended to do,” Lewis said in a phone interview. “It was not to hurt them.”

Meanwhile, residents of Coin have shown big hearts by caring for the abandoned dogs.

The dumped puppies obviously aren’t potty trained -- so about five times a day, Deb and her husband are putting doggie diapers on them.

And the community is providing supplies that show the abandoned dogs are valued.

Lewis claims she abandoned only eight dogs, and just in Coin, not any other town. She admits to having several dogs that are chihuahua-terrier mixes still at home. As to how many, she won’t say -- but she tells 6 On Your Side she wants to adopt them out.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Accident at Boyson Rd. and Council St.
Accident leaves hundreds without power after semi-truck snaps utility pole
generic image of prison
Man who distributed heroin in Cedar Rapids sentenced to federal prison
Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested by the F.B.I. on February 19, 2021, for...
Iowa woman sentenced for Capitol insurrection participation

Latest News

This year’s Kalona Days is set for June 16 and 17, and for the first time the Run/Walk event is...
2023 Kalona Days Run/Walk to raise awareness, funding for breast cancer research
Willie Nelson will perform at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park, at 2251 George Flagg...
Willie Nelson to perform in Des Moines in second stop in Iowa this year
Madeline McGarry, of DeWitt, Iowa, who represented Iowa as the 2023 Iowa Cherry Blossom...
DeWitt-native crowned US Cherry Blossom Queen, will travel to Japan
Food Truck Tuesdays kick off at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Food Truck Tuesdays kicks off at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids
Food Truck Tuesdays kick off at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Food Truck Tuesday kicks off in Cedar Rapids