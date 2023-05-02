Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa lawmakers look to restrict drone flights over homes and farms

Iowa State Capitol
Iowa State Capitol
By Ethan Stein
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New legislation in the Iowa legislature would make it a crime to fly drones in certain situations.

House File 572 will charge people with a simple misdemeanor if somebody flies a drone over somebody else’s farm or home outside city limits. The charges become more severe if the drone has a surveillance device attached, like a camera. The bill would also allow a judge to not allow somebody to fly for two years if somebody sues claiming harassment because somebody flew over their property.

Rep. Derek Wulf (R-Black Hawk County) said the purpose of the bill is to protect farmers’ privacy.

“I believe this bill is a step in the right direction to protect Iowa’s farmers and ranchers as they work every day to protect the safety and security of their livestock and the operation they take pride in,” Wulf said.

An original version of the bill didn’t include the carve-out for structures within city limits, which was a concern for drone pilots like Bridger Hawkinson. He said he owns Hawkinson Aerial Photography in Dubuque and he was concerned the legislation would affect his business.

“My biggest frustration is just having the state come in and figure out what they want to do with drone regulations,” Hawkinson said. “I don’t think they should be having any say in it.”

The federal government, specifically the F-A-A, oversees airspace. However, local lawmakers can restrict where drones are able to land or take off. This law has a variety of exceptions including if somebody gets permission from the property owner, if the pilot is part of a state entity or if the pilot is collecting data about the climate or weather conditions.

The law also allows groups to fly if the drone is higher than 400 feet, which is higher than the Alliant Tower at 272 feet. Pilots could need a waiver from the FAA if they would like to fly higher than 400 feet.

Hawkinson along with other small businesses encouraged lawmakers to insert language into the bill, which would only put the restrictions on rural areas. He would later help create Iowans for Drone Freedom to help educate lawmakers about future bills.

“We created a compromise on how to suit both needs and how it would not affect the rights of the drone community,” Hawkinson said.

The bill passed the House with bipartisan support in an 87 to 10 vote, but it hasn’t passed the Senate yet.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Accident at Boyson Rd. and Council St.
Accident leaves hundreds without power after semi-truck snaps utility pole
generic image of prison
Man who distributed heroin in Cedar Rapids sentenced to federal prison
Police investigate after body found in Waterloo

Latest News

The newest Republican Presidential candidate is making his first campaign rounds in Iowa.
Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson to meet supporters in Cedar Rapids
Donald J. Trump and Ron DeSantis
Trump ups competition with DeSantis in planning trip to Iowa
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science...
Biden commutes sentences of 31 convicted of drug crimes, including Iowan
Republicans have won control of the House of Representatives.
Facing revolt, GOP spares ethanol in drive to cut spending