Gusty winds continue into the evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This afternoon’s wind remains gusty. Lighter wind builds tonight allowing a warmer weather pattern to move in.

North winds will gust to 30+ mph into the evening. This will be the last windy day this week as the high pressure moves in pushing the low farther east.

Wind Gust Forecast Next 24 Hours (KCRG)

A sunny to partly cloudy sky is expected with highs just below normal for early May. Rainfall chances look minimal for most of the week. Thursday night into Friday could be the first chance we see any moisture falling from the sky and it looks light.

Rainfall forecast for the next 5 days (KCRG)

A gradual warming trend is with us into next week as the 70s take over and maybe a few 80s.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.