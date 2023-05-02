Four Iowans sentenced for scheme to smuggle drugs into Polk County Jail

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple individuals have been sentenced in federal court for their role in scheming to smuggle drugs into a county jail in Iowa.

According to court documents, two separate schemes involving the individuals took place.

First, 57-year-old Fawn Ann Colyn and 61-year-old Randall Joseph Verbeski engaged in a scheme to mail opioids into the Polk County Jail. Colyn, who was not incarcerated, would hide drugs in envelopes and documents disguised as legal mail and send them to Verbeski who was in jail, serving time for a previous gun and drug trafficking offense.

The second scheme involved 35-year-old Ashley Michelle Evans smuggling in MDMB-4en-PINACA, commonly known as K2, via an envelope disguised as legal mail. The envelope would be sent to 35-year-old Michael Joseph Wilson who was serving time for a firearm conviction.

“Maintaining the highest level of security at the Polk County Jail is one of my top priorities and a mission for our staff. Our strong working relationships with partner agencies allow us to remain successful. I am proud of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office staff, and appreciate the great work done by the United States Marshals Service and the United States Attorney’s Office in concluding these cases,” said Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider.

Colyn was sentenced to 30 months in prison for pleading guilty to providing contraband in a federal facility. Verbeski was sentenced to an additional 30 months in prison for possessing contraband in a federal facility.

Wilson was sentenced to an additional 12 months in prison for attempting to possess contraband in a federal facility. Evans was sentenced to 5 years probation for attempting to provide contraband in a federal facility

