Food Truck Tuesdays kicks off at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids

Food Truck Tuesdays kick off at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Food Truck Tuesdays kick off at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.

The market will host the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday until August this year.

It is a chance for people to try local foods and enjoy the warmer weather.

Organizers said they’ll have a variety of food trucks stationed under the awning in the Market yard.

In a Facebook post, NewBo City Market announced the following lineup for Tuesday:

  • Bitter Sweet Coffee & Ice Cream Camper
  • Keepin Up with the Jones’s Mobile Catering
  • Porfirio’s Mexican Restaurant
  • The Kebab
  • Caribbean Kitchen
  • La Reyna Iowa
  • Aroma Artisan Pizza

