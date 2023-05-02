Food Truck Tuesdays kicks off at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Food Truck Tuesdays kick off at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
The market will host the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday until August this year.
It is a chance for people to try local foods and enjoy the warmer weather.
Organizers said they’ll have a variety of food trucks stationed under the awning in the Market yard.
In a Facebook post, NewBo City Market announced the following lineup for Tuesday:
- Bitter Sweet Coffee & Ice Cream Camper
- Keepin Up with the Jones’s Mobile Catering
- Porfirio’s Mexican Restaurant
- The Kebab
- Caribbean Kitchen
- La Reyna Iowa
- Aroma Artisan Pizza
