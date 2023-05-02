Food Truck Tuesdays kicks off at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Food Truck Tuesdays kick off at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.

The market will host the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday until August this year.

It is a chance for people to try local foods and enjoy the warmer weather.

Organizers said they’ll have a variety of food trucks stationed under the awning in the Market yard.

In a Facebook post, NewBo City Market announced the following lineup for Tuesday:

Bitter Sweet Coffee & Ice Cream Camper

Keepin Up with the Jones’s Mobile Catering

Porfirio’s Mexican Restaurant

The Kebab

Caribbean Kitchen

La Reyna Iowa

Aroma Artisan Pizza

