Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Fire forces evacuation at Geneva Tower in Cedar Rapids, one displaced

The Salvation Army was at the scene of a fire at Geneva Tower in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday...
The Salvation Army was at the scene of a fire at Geneva Tower in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday morning. They assisted the residents after they were evacuated.(Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was displaced after a fire that forced the evacuation of Geneva Tower early Tuesday morning in Cedar Rapids.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 310 5th Avenue Southeast at 2:43 a.m., and were able to get the fire under control within an hour.

Firefighters said it started inside an apartment on the seventh floor, where they found smoke in the hallway. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire before it could extend to additional floors or apartments.

They’re still investigating the cause.

Two people were taken to the hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation. One person was displaced. Everyone else was allowed back into the building.

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services team was at the scene to assist residents of the apartment.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
generic image of prison
Man who distributed heroin in Cedar Rapids sentenced to federal prison
Only 20 horses get to compete in the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, and this year, two of the...
Two Iowa horses to compete in Kentucky Derby
Accident at Boyson Rd. and Council St.
Accident leaves hundreds without power after semi-truck snaps utility pole

Latest News

Dubuque looks to add new tech to extensive surveillance network
Dubuque looks to add new tech to extensive surveillance network
The plan would move Dubuque schools from three to two middle schools
Dubuque Schools hosts informational meeting on district’s facility planning efforts
Dubuque schools host informational meeting on district’s facility planning efforts
Accident at Boyson Rd. and Council St.
Accident leaves hundreds without power after semi-truck snaps utility pole