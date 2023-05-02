Fire forces evacuation at Geneva Tower in Cedar Rapids, one displaced

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was displaced after a fire that forced the evacuation of Geneva Tower early Tuesday morning in Cedar Rapids.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 310 5th Avenue Southeast at 2:43 a.m., and were able to get the fire under control within an hour.

Firefighters said it started inside an apartment on the seventh floor, where they found smoke in the hallway. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire before it could extend to additional floors or apartments.

They’re still investigating the cause.

Two people were taken to the hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation. One person was displaced. Everyone else was allowed back into the building.

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services team was at the scene to assist residents of the apartment.

