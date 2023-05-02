Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque Schools hosts informational meeting on district’s facility planning efforts

By Emily Schrad
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Community members in Dubuque got the chance to have their questions answered and to give input about a potential bond for the district’s middle school consolidation plan.

The plan would take Dubuque from three to two middle schools. The project would also take on some of the district’s 10-year facility plan that would make upgrades throughout the district and they’re looking at the possibility of a bond to make it all happen.

The consolidation plan would build a new middle school on the site of the current Washington Middle School.

Air conditioning for buildings that don’t have it, baseball and softball fields, adding a new gym to Eisenhower Elementary, and acquiring land are all part of the other projects that would come from the bond referendum.

Amy Hawkins, Superintendent for Dubuque Schools said this would come at no increase to the district’s tax levy.

She said consolidating would help in the long run, rather than continuing to operate out of the 100-year-old schools.

“So they understand the needs that we have as a district because we really have to look for efficiencies within our schools so that we can continue offering the programming and the opportunities that we offer for students each and every day,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said next steps include continuing to get community input and then getting a petition for the bond. Once the petition is signed it goes on for board approval.

If everything gets approved, a bond vote would take place in September.

If you missed the meeting Monday, you can find all the information here. Hawkins also encourages anyone with questions to reach out to the district.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Cole Johnson, 29.
Man charged after alleged stabbing in Independence
A fire rages in a home in the 1300 block of K Street SW in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 29,...
Fire causes severe damage to home in southwest Cedar Rapids
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season

Latest News

Dubuque looks to add new tech to extensive surveillance network
Dubuque looks to add new tech to extensive surveillance network
Dubuque schools host informational meeting on district’s facility planning efforts
Accident at Boyson Rd. and Council St.
Accident leaves hundreds without power after semi-truck snaps utility pole
The Mississippi River is starting to recede in towns across Iowa after it crested this weekend.
Mississippi River begins to recede while some areas still face floods