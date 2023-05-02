Dubuque Schools hosts informational meeting on district’s facility planning efforts

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Community members in Dubuque got the chance to have their questions answered and to give input about a potential bond for the district’s middle school consolidation plan.

The plan would take Dubuque from three to two middle schools. The project would also take on some of the district’s 10-year facility plan that would make upgrades throughout the district and they’re looking at the possibility of a bond to make it all happen.

The consolidation plan would build a new middle school on the site of the current Washington Middle School.

Air conditioning for buildings that don’t have it, baseball and softball fields, adding a new gym to Eisenhower Elementary, and acquiring land are all part of the other projects that would come from the bond referendum.

Amy Hawkins, Superintendent for Dubuque Schools said this would come at no increase to the district’s tax levy.

She said consolidating would help in the long run, rather than continuing to operate out of the 100-year-old schools.

“So they understand the needs that we have as a district because we really have to look for efficiencies within our schools so that we can continue offering the programming and the opportunities that we offer for students each and every day,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said next steps include continuing to get community input and then getting a petition for the bond. Once the petition is signed it goes on for board approval.

If everything gets approved, a bond vote would take place in September.

If you missed the meeting Monday, you can find all the information here. Hawkins also encourages anyone with questions to reach out to the district.

