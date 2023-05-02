Show You Care
Dubuque looks to add new tech to extensive surveillance network

Officials say the more than 1300 cameras in the city are immensely helpful, but there are other tools they'd like to have at their disposal.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say the more than 1,300 cameras in the city are immensely helpful, even crucial, and now city leaders are gearing up to add automated license plate scanners to the mix.

During a Monday evening work session, police officers demonstrated how they use the existing camera network. One example was the 2018 murder of Michelle Kinney—one officer said without the camera footage, the case likely would’ve gone cold. Instead, they connected the suspect to the crime in a matter of days.

“Not only is it benefiting us for our large crimes, our major crimes that occur over the years, but it also assists us on a daily basis when we have our general hit-and-run or a traffic collision,” said Lt. Brendan Welsh with the Dubuque Police Department.

He added that the cameras’ ability to provide evidence or help track down suspects is especially helpful during a time when it’s difficult to hire new officers.

“Especially with a department that is under-staffed and is trying to respond to increased complaints of erratic driving, speed complaints, and increased instances of accidents involving high speeds—so, we’re definitely exploring and looking at different options when it comes to speed enforcement through automated means,” said Welsh.

According to the Dubuque Police Department, the city has had a 34% reduction in crime from 2015 to 2022. Leaders give much of the credit to the camera network.

“We’re one of the safest cities in the state,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “We actually have a very high crime clearance rate that we have and that’s very much because of our camera system.”

Despite this success, leaders want to add even more surveillance technology. Currently, the city does not have any traffic enforcement cameras.

“A couple new things that would really help with our policing: one is speed cameras. There was a big discussion here in the community. And another is the automated license replaces plate readers, and that’s another thing that we actually did approve in the last budget,” said Mayor Cavanagh.

The Mayor added more details about the installation of license plate scanners would be forthcoming in a work session later this month.

As for any concerns about overreach in a system that’s already so extensive, at least for these officials, the benefits outweigh the costs.

“It’s easy to see this as something that is just being watched all the time, you know, where people feel like it might be overreached in a way, but if we use it responsibly I think it’s an important part of what the police department does,” said Mayor Cavanagh.

