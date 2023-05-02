Show You Care
DeWitt-native crowned US Cherry Blossom Queen, will travel to Japan

Madeline McGarry, of DeWitt, Iowa, who represented Iowa as the 2023 Iowa Cherry Blossom...
Madeline McGarry, of DeWitt, Iowa, who represented Iowa as the 2023 Iowa Cherry Blossom Princess. She was crowned U.S. Cherry Blossom Queen.(Gedalia Vera (NCSS))
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KCRG) - A DeWitt, Iowa native will represent the U.S. in Japan on a mission of friendship.

It’s part of the Cherry Blossom Princess Education and Cultural Exchange Program, which was established in 1948 to foster the spirit of international friendship.

The women selected represent their state while participating in educational, cultural and leadership activities in Washington, D.C.

The queen is then chosen by a giant prize wheel with each state listed.

This year, Madeline McGarry, of DeWitt, Iowa, who represented Iowa as the 2023 Iowa Cherry Blossom Princess. She was crowned U.S. Cherry Blossom Queen.

“As a proud Iowan, I could not be more fortunate and blessed with the opportunity to represent my country as the 2023 United States Cherry Blossom Queen. I am excited to make the most of every moment this next year by promoting the enduring friendship between the U.S. and Japan, exercising leadership and diplomacy, and learning more about Japanese culture and customs,” McGarry said in a press release.

The program allows women between the ages of 19 and 24 an opportunity to showcase their leadership qualities, interest in world affairs and academic achievements. Participants are selected by their State Societies.

“As the 2023 United States Cherry Blossom Queen, McGarry will actively support the mission, values, and goals of the National Conference of State Societies and the Cherry Blossom Princess Program, all while promoting the long-standing friendship between the U.S. and Japan,” leaders with the program wrote in a press release.

Cherry Blossom trees were brought to the U.S. from Japan in 1912 as a gift of friendship.

